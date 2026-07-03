Arunachal: BRO completes strategic Bailey bridge in Kurung Kumey district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed a 180-foot Bailey bridge in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, restoring critical connectivity to forward border areas. BRO personnel, working under Project Arunank, constructed the bridge despite heavy monsoon rains, flash-flood risks and difficult mountainous terrain. The project was executed by Team 85 Road Construction Company and the 756 Task Force.

Officials said the bridge would strengthen troop and equipment movement, improve connectivity to remote villages and enhance infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control. They added that the project supports the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative by ensuring all-weather access to India's border regions.

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