Arunachal: Chimpu Police Station Nears Completion, Local Residents Request Fire Station

ITANAGAR: The near-completed Chimpu Police Station promises to become one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in terms of its beautiful design and full-scale amenities.

In preparation for its opening, local residents are advocating for the setting up of a fire station or in the alternative provision of a fire tender in the area.

The project for the Chimpu Police Station had been sanctioned in 2016-17, but its construction had been postponed due to the time taken to finalize land.

The place has finally been finalized, and the station is almost complete and follows all the design specifications. The infrastructure will really help the community there.

Constructed by the RWD Capital Division, under the supervision of contractor M/S Taw Tolu and PA holder Lokam Bhai, the project was sanctioned with an estimated cost of ₹3.28 crore, against which the construction work began in November 2022. The station is now nearing completion and progressing as per schedule.

The facilities will also include lockup rooms for male and female detainees, a daycare centre for children and nursing mothers, a canteen, a police-community meetings hall, consultation rooms, and legal services. Other features will be rooms for police branches and reception and parking area. Though the parking area is meagerly provided on campus, there are additional provisions outside the station along NH415.

Plans for public restrooms for both men and women and facilities for the disabled can also be found here, along with special parking for officers. A gym and barracks for unmarried police personnel will also be available on the upper floor to help staff develop their fitness and well-being.

Community leaders believe that when the detailed project report is finalized and made operational, the Chimpu Police Station will be at par with other police stations in the state. However, they request the police and the home departments to provide the rest of the requirements including a gym, barrack, recreational areas, and a small garden while ensuring proper manpower is available to deal with the ever-growing population and rising law enforcement problems in the Itanagar Capital Complex.

Locals thanked Police and Home Departments, RWD officers and contractor Lokam Bhai for fulfilment of an age-long demand for the construction of a new modern police station.

Heavily vociferous, the appeal for a fire station in Chimpu comes from the citizens who have challenged Home Minister Mama Natung and Chief Minister Pema Khandu: establish a fire station here, at the earliest. If that is not possible for now, one has appealed to them to allot a fire tender here at the Chimpu Police Station and hoped that it will be announced for the inauguration this time.

While the police station is situated in a densely populated area of the AP Forest Corporation colony, the shift to this new, more accessible location along the highway is expected to minimize disturbances caused by police activities in residential neighborhoods, making it easier for those in need to access services.