Arunachal: Chowna Mein hails rare Pin-tailed Parrotfinch sighting in Namdapha

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday described the first-ever sighting of the rare Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in the state as a moment of pride for the conservation community and a significant boost to the state’s biodiversity record.

“The first-ever sighting of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal Pradesh, recorded inside Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, is a remarkable addition to the state’s rich avian diversity and a moment of pride for our conservation community,” Mein said in a post on X. Calling the discovery ecologically significant, the deputy chief minister observed that the rare observation, possibly only the second record of the species in India, underscores the extraordinary biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and the ecological importance of protected landscapes like Namdapha.

The sighting was made on January 6 this year inside Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve in Changlang district, when a rare flock of Pin-tailed Parrotfinch (Erythrura prasina) was spotted by a team of birdwatchers comprising Binanda Hatibaruah, Lt Gen Bhupesh Goyal, Mistu Basu and Vinod Gupta. According to field observations, the birds were seen feeding on bamboo flowers at 62 Mile along the Miao–Vijaynagar road and remained in the area for around 30 minutes before flying away.

The record is being seen as the first confirmed sighting of the species in the northeastern state. “I commend the team of birders and guides whose keen observation and documentation made this discovery possible,” Mein said, adding that such findings reinforce the importance of continued conservation efforts, scientific documentation, and responsible eco-tourism in the state. The deputy chief minister’s remarks underline Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as a biodiversity hotspot and highlight Namdapha’s critical role in protecting rare and lesser-known species, officials said.

