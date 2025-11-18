Arunachal: Chowna Mein vows to develop Walong as major historical, tourism hub

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that the sacrifices of the 388 martyrs of the 1962 Battle of Walong will forever remain engraved in the nation's collective memory, as he pledged to develop Walong into a major historical and tourism destination of the state.

Leading the 63rd commemoration of the historic Battle of Walong in Anjaw district on Sunday, Mein recalled how 800 Indian soldiers held their ground for 27 days against nearly 4,000 enemy troops in the harsh terrain of Kibithoo, Namti and the tri-junction, an official statement said here on Monday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the bravery and devotion of the Indian Army remain "one of the most valiant chapters" in the country's military history. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of the local community, calling their solidarity with the Army a "shining example of unity and national integration".

Mein expressed deep gratitude to the families of the soldiers present at the event, honouring their resilience and sacrifice.

He said this year's commemoration was the grandest ever and affirmed that the tradition of honouring India's heroes would continue with greater commitment.

Reiterating the government's resolve to promote Walong as a historical and tourism centre, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted initiatives such as the annual sunrise festival, a war memorial museum, and major enhancements in digital and road connectivity.

He also lauded the Dao Division of the Indian Army for organizing treks, expeditions, the Walong Half Marathon and vibrant cultural performances by the Monpas, Tai Khamtis, Army personnel of Northeast India and Gatka teams.

