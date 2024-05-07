Arunachal: Citizens urged to cooperate in stopping rampant earth-cutting and encroachments

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar capital district administration has requested the citizens to cooperate in checking, controlling and to put a stop to rampant earth cutting and encroachments in the entire Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta informed that the they have been trying its best to resolve issues of earth cutting and encroachment and has been trying to take immediate action on any such complaints. However, to completely stop such nuisance, collaborative effort of citizen is essential.

She, therefore, has requested its denizens to be the eyes and ears of the administration, who can help by informing about cases of earth cutting or encroachment or any new illegal construction coming up to DC Office through the helpline number. Any complaints may be made theough- 8730977604 or through Itanagar Deputy Commissioner’s Grievance Redressal page at itanagar.nic.in

She said that the name and identity of the informer will be kept confidential. “The district administration requested its denizens to be part of District Administration and to work as silent volunteers and help in taking strong action against such defaulters for a better future and better development of the twin Capital,” she added.

