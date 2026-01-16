Arunachal CM, Dy CM pay tribute to soldiers on Indian Army Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tribute to soldiers on the occasion of Indian Army Day, lauding their unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice in safeguarding the nation.

In a post on X, Khandu said that while celebrating Indian Army Day, the nation saluted the unmatched valour, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice of brave soldiers who stood as the shield of the country.

The Chief Minister emphasized that soldiers served in the harshest terrains and under the most challenging conditions, adding that their courage, discipline and commitment constituted the true strength of India.

Expressing the gratitude of the entire nation, he said India remained forever grateful for the selfless service rendered by the armed forces in protecting the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended heartfelt greetings to the men and women in uniform, joining the nation in honouring their courage and dedication.

In a social media post, Mein said that on Indian Army Day, he joined the nation in expressing heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women of the Indian Army, whose courage and dedication safeguarded the country every day.

The Deputy Chief Minister observed that despite serving in the most difficult terrains and under extreme conditions, soldiers upheld the highest ideals of discipline, honour and selfless service. He said their unwavering commitment strengthened the nation’s confidence and unity, while paying deep respect to the brave heroes who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

He also extended sincere appreciation to every soldier who continued to stand guard to ensure the country’s safety and sovereignty.

Indian Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to commemorate a landmark moment in India’s military history, when K M Cariappa assumed charge as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, succeeding British General Sir Francis Roy Bucher.

