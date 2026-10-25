Arunachal CM Khandu calls for peace after SUMP violence; restrictions imposed in East Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday appealed for peace and dialogue after violence erupted in Pasighat during protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), prompting the East Siang district administration to impose restrictions on public gatherings and processions.

A mob allegedly torched an NHPC office and a police station and vandalised the residences of three political leaders in East Siang district on Friday night. Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly pelted them with stones, a senior police officer said.

The residences of state BJP president and former MLA Kaling Moyong, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and MLA Oni Panyang were vandalised, with reports of looting and theft.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Khandu said a 12-hour bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on Friday had remained largely peaceful. However, violence broke out in Pasighat after the bandh ended and continued until 3.30 am on Saturday.

Khandu said peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy but stressed that demonstrations must remain within the law and should not damage property or disrupt public order. He described the incidents as regrettable and urged all sections of society to maintain peace.

On concerns over the proposed project, the chief minister said the state government remained open to discussions with organisations and community representatives on its potential benefits, possible adverse impacts and local apprehensions.

He said the government had undertaken outreach efforts and invited stakeholders to meetings, urging them to use the opportunities to seek clarifications and present their views. Khandu also offered to meet representatives of organisations from the Siang region in Itanagar, Pasighat or any other location convenient to them. He said he was willing to visit a place proposed by stakeholders along with officials of the concerned departments.

Reiterating that public consensus would remain central to the project, Khandu called for round-table discussions to address concerns and resolve differences through dialogue and democratic processes rather than actions that threatened public safety.

Meanwhile, the East Siang district administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in Pasighat, Mebo and Ruksin from 5 pm on Saturday. The restrictions will remain in force until withdrawn or modified, according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Jayanti Pertin.

The order followed a report from the East Siang Superintendent of Police about alleged incidents and threats of vandalism and arson targeting public and private properties. The district magistrate cited the risk of further violence and threats to human life and property as grounds for the preventive measures.

The order prohibits gatherings of more than five people in the notified areas and bans vandalism, destruction of public or private property, intimidation, violence and other activities likely to disturb public peace.

It also prohibits carrying weapons, including firearms, ammunition, daos, bows and arrows, daggers, knives, axes, hatchets and lathis, except by authorised security personnel deployed for law-and-order duties. Processions, rallies, marches and meetings will require prior permission and written approval from the competent authority.

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