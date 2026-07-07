Arunachal: CM Khandu hails Mookerjee as visionary nation-builder, inaugurates road in his name

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday hailed Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee as a visionary leader who not only fought for India's freedom but also shaped its post-Independence trajectory.

He made the remarks while marking the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Mookerjee and participating in a commemorative programme at the state BJP office in Itanagar. Khandu also inaugurated a 4 km concrete road named after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, connecting Damsite Bridge to Kankar Nallah in Ward No. 16 at Lampya. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Dr Mookerjee was among the few leaders who had the vision to shape post-Independence India and stressed that a true tribute to great leaders lay in carrying forward their ideals. As part of the programme, Khandu dedicated the newly constructed road as a tribute to Dr Mookerjee and appreciated the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department for completing the project. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid tribute to the leader, highlighting his commitment to national unity and cultural nationalism.

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