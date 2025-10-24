Arunachal CM Khandu holds series of meetings in Tokyo to boost India-Japan collaboration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is currently on an official visit to Japan, held a series of high-level meetings in Tokyo on Thursday aimed at expanding cultural, developmental, and economic cooperation between India and Japan.

In a significant engagement, Khandu met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of the House of Representatives Japan and Chairman of the Japan–India Parliamentary Friendship League. The two leaders discussed ways to take forward the robust India–Japan partnership and deepen cultural exchanges.

“We discussed taking forward the India–Japan partnership to further strengthen our cultural ties and explore avenues of developmental cooperation,” Khandu said in a post on X, after the meeting.

The chief minister also held a productive interaction with Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman and CEO of ASEAN Group Co Ltd and associated companies.

During the discussion, Nishikawa expressed his commitment to enhancing the presence of the Indian workforce in Japan and highlighted ongoing collaborations with several Indian states to promote Japanese language learning and skill development.

“Encouraging to see such initiatives strengthening the India–Japan partnership,” Khandu noted, acknowledging Japan’s proactive role in supporting India’s skilled workforce development.

Furthering his diplomatic outreach, Khandu attended a luncheon meeting with senior Japanese leaders, Itsunori Onodera, Chair of the Policy Research Council and the Tax System Research Council; Yoshiaki Wada, former Member of the House of Representatives; and Rui Matsukawa, Member of the House of Councillors.

The meeting centered on deepening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for stronger India–Japan relations.

“Grateful for their warm hospitality and insightful discussions aimed at further deepening India–Japan relations in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision during his recent visit to Japan,” Khandu said in another post.

In another engagement, the chief minister interacted with Sankyo Frontier Co Ltd, a Japanese firm specializing in modular and factory-built construction solutions.

Khandu appreciated their innovative technology that enables rapid, all-weather construction in remote and high-altitude terrains, a model he believes could revolutionize infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh and across the Himalayan region.

“Innovative ideas like these can truly transform the way we build in the Himalayas,” he said.

Khandu’s ongoing visit reflects a concerted effort to promote collaboration in technology, infrastructure, and human resource development while reinforcing cultural and strategic ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Japan, officials said.

