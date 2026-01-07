Arunachal CM Khandu promises strict action in frontier highway land compensation scam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that strict action would be taken against all those found guilty in the alleged Rs 130-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway, stating that the government's one-man inquiry committee has already submitted its report.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to transparency and accountability, Khandu said the committee was constituted to probe the allegations.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said further action would follow after the ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is completed, underlining the government's zero-tolerance approach towards the misuse of public funds. Khandu also informed that the government has ordered a fresh verification of land ownership records and compensation payments related to the Lada-Sarli stretch by constituting four separate committees.

On demands by various organizations to hand over the case to central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Chief Minister said the state government does not have the authority to take such a decision.

"The road is being funded by the Centre, and it can direct either the ED or the CBI to investigate the case," he added.

Several civil society organizations and local groups have criticized the ongoing ACB probe, calling it inadequate in view of the large amount involved. They claimed that only about Rs 7 crore has been seized so far and that only two persons have been arrested, reiterating their demand for a CBI and ED inquiry to ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation.

