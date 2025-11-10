Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Announces Formation of Yak Federation of India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced the formation of the Yak Federation of India, a collective platform aimed at uniting yak herders across the Himalayan belt to promote sustainable livelihoods, cultural preservation, and stronger policy coordination. The Chief Minister made the announcement after interacting with a delegation of yak herders from Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nepal, and Bhutan here. Calling it a “significant step” towards preserving tradition, enhancing livelihoods, and strengthening the yak ecosystem across the Himalayas, Khandu said the federation would act as a bridge between herders, governments, and other stakeholders. “Yak is not just a source of livelihood; it is an integral part of the culture, heritage, and identity of Himalayan communities,” Khandu said in a social media post, underscoring the deep social and spiritual connection between the people of the region and their hardy mountain companion. The Chief Minister added that from sustenance to economic value, the yak had been a core pillar for generations of Brokpas across the trans-Himalayan belt, serving as a vital source of milk, wool, and transport in high-altitude areas where other forms of livestock and mobility were limited. “With the active participation of all members, we have collectively decided to constitute the Yak Federation of India. This platform will bring all yak herders together, enabling coordinated efforts, teamwork, and stronger policy interventions with both government and non-government organizations,” Khandu said.

