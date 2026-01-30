Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Assures Full Support to APU, Flags Land Expansion

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), the state's first state-owned university, remains a top priority for the government, assuring sustained support for infrastructure expansion, academic growth and institutional strengthening, with key requirements to be addressed in the upcoming state budget.

Inaugurating the third edition of the Arunachal Pradesh University Festival (APUFEST) 2026 at Pasighat in East Siang district, the chief minister said the university, though established under an Act passed in 2012, remained dormant for several years and was revived from scratch after the present government assumed office, with focused planning on location, infrastructure and functionality.

Khandu said the university became operational in 2022 with the inauguration of its administrative block and the appointment of its first Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tomo Riba.

He said academic sessions commenced the same year, the first batch of students had already graduated, and the convocation was presided over by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

Complimenting the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar Nani Darang, and the faculty and staff, the chief minister said establishing an institution from the ground up is challenging, but APU has made notable progress within three years.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of infrastructure development, he said the campus is nearing completion, enabling the university to scale up to higher academic standards.

Referring to a memorandum submitted by the student fraternity and suggestions made by the Vice-Chancellor, Khandu assured that all genuine requirements and shortcomings would be addressed. He said infrastructure development would continue to receive priority and assigned responsibility to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona to steer the university's growth.

With the chief secretary, education commissioner and senior officials present, the chief minister said the timing was significant as the state budget is approaching, assuring that identified shortfalls would be reflected in the forthcoming budget provisions. Highlighting the need for land expansion, Khandu said the university was initially planned on around 100 acres, which now appears inadequate for future growth.

He urged local MLAs, the district administration and community leaders to facilitate additional land, stating that limited space would constrain infrastructure development and academic expansion.

As the first state university, he said, APU must have "unlimited scope" for growth.

Khandu also called for a review and reorientation of the university's master plan in consultation with professional architectural firms, with the aim of developing a campus capable of attracting foreign students.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen both infrastructure and faculty quality simultaneously, he directed the education commissioner to immediately assess faculty and staff shortages and move proposals for additions through the cabinet in a time-bound manner.

Speaking on broader education reforms, the chief minister said Arunachal Pradesh is undergoing a major transformation in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is to be fully implemented across all levels by 2030.

He said significant steps have already been taken to improve quality, including the rationalization and closure of unviable schools, with around 700 schools shut down due to poor planning and quality concerns.

Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh University currently runs 11 academic departments and offers PhD programmes in disciplines such as Commerce, Economics, Education, Social Work and Travel Studies.

He said the government has made substantial investments in the university and would continue to do so, adding that sports infrastructure development on the campus would also be taken up with budgetary support.

Referring to the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047", the chief minister said development must reach every state, district and village, and stressed that today's students will play a decisive role in achieving the goal.

He urged students to contribute to nation-building through public service, entrepreneurship, agriculture and other sectors, noting that discussions are underway for student and faculty exchange programmes with educational institutions in Japan.

Encouraging students to actively participate in academic, literary, cultural and sports activities during APUFEST 2026, Khandu extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Earlier, upon arrival at the campus, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed Academic Block 'A'.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini, legislators, district administration officials and faculty members of the university were also present.

