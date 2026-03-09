Arunachal CM Pema Khandu condemns protocol row during President’s West Bengal visit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has strongly condemned the sequence of events at a Santal culture programme in West Bengal that prompted President Droupadi Murmu to publicly express her disappointment, calling the episode deeply distressing and politically significant.
In a post on X on Sunday, Khandu directed sharp criticism at the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the incident has saddened people across the country and raised serious questions about the state administration's conduct.
Khandu said the situation carried particular weight because of who was affected.
"It is especially painful that the President of India, who herself comes from a tribal community, had to publicly express disappointment during an event meant to celebrate Santal culture," he said.
He argued that the episode points to a deeper failure — a lack of sensitivity not just toward the tribal communities whose heritage was being celebrated, but toward the constitutional protocols owed to the highest office in the country.
"Such a situation reflects an unacceptable lack of sensitivity towards both the dignity of tribal communities and the constitutional protocol owed to the highest office of the Republic," Khandu said.
The Chief Minister also used the occasion to make a broader point about the sanctity of the President's constitutional position, saying it must be insulated from political negligence at all times.
"The office of the President stands above politics and symbolises the unity, dignity and democratic spirit of our nation. Any action or negligence that undermines the sanctity of this office deserves the strongest condemnation," he said.
The controversy centres on a programme celebrating Santal culture in West Bengal, during which President Murmu reportedly expressed anguish over certain developments at the event. The incident has since triggered political reactions and a wider debate over protocol, tribal dignity, and respect for the constitutional office of the President.