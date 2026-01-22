Arunachal CM Pema Khandu greets Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on Statehood Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on the occasion of their Statehood Day, lauding their rich heritage, resilience and steady progress. In a series of posts on X, Khandu greeted the people of Meghalaya, saying, "Warm and heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on your Statehood Day."

He said that since attaining statehood in 1972, Meghalaya has stood as "a symbol of harmony between nature and human life". "With its rich Khasi, Jaintia and Garo heritage, deep-rooted democratic traditions, and respect for community living, the Abode of Clouds continues to inspire the nation," the Chief Minister said, adding that Meghalaya may progress with ecological wisdom, cultural pride and inclusive development. Extending Statehood Day wishes to Manipur, Khandu described it as the "Jewel of India" and said the state holds a special place in India's civilisational landscape.

