Arunachal CM Pema Khandu hails India’s first private orbital rocket launch

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1 Test Flight-1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket, describing it as a landmark achievement for the country's space sector.

In a social media post, Khandu said the mission marked the dawn of a new era for Indian science, technology and entrepreneurship after the rocket successfully reached orbit and deployed its payloads into a 450-km low-Earth orbit. He said the achievement reflected India's growing capabilities in advanced technology and innovation.

Developed by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, the Vikram-1 rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota under Mission Aagaman and successfully placed multiple payloads into orbit.

The mission marked India's first successful privately developed orbital launch and is expected to strengthen the country's commercial space programme and expand its private space ecosystem.

Also Read: Skyroot’s Vikram-1 reaches orbit, marks new era for India’s private space sector