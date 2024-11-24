Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Hails NDA’s Massive Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls saying that the result has proved Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development oriented policies as intact.

Stunning victory of @BJP4India in Maharashtra assembly has once again proved that the aura of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s development oriented policies is intact. Amazing result, indeed! Salute to the dedication and hard work of BJP Karyakartas!, Khandu posted in X. The Chief Minister said that under Modi’s leadership, the country witnessed unparalleled trust and progress.

“Under Hon PM PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s visionary leadership, the nation continues to witness unparalleled trust and progress,” the chief minister said in the micro-blogging site.

Maharashtra has set a historic milestone with the biggest coalition victory since 1972! A resounding mandate for development and good governance, the chief minister said in another social media post.

