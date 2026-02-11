Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu inaugurates Gonpa in Upper Subansiri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Gonpa in the sacred land of Taksing in Upper Subansiri district and participated in the enthronement ceremony of Aka Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche as Abbot, highlighting the site's deep spiritual and cultural significance.

In a statement, Khandu described Taksing as a place of profound spiritual heritage and cultural reverence, and expressed hope that the newly inaugurated Gonpa would serve as a beacon of faith and values for generations.

"Inaugurated the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Gonpa in the sacred land of Taksing, Upper Subansiri - a place of profound spiritual heritage and cultural reverence," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said he performed a traditional Buddhist ritual and offered ceremonial khadas (scarf) to the sacred portrait of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, praying for universal well-being.

"On this auspicious occasion, I offered Mandala and ceremonial khadas to the sacred portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, praying for compassion, wisdom and universal brotherhood to guide humanity," Khandu said.

Also read: Arunachal: CM Khandu lauds Karko villagers for supporting SUMP’s PFR