Arunachal CM Pema Khandu inaugurates slew of infra projects in border district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major infra boost, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday dedicated a slew of infrastructure projects to the people in Anjaw district, bordering China and Myanmar. Khandu launched a 35-metre-long key steel girder RCC bridge on Hayuliang to Manchal CO headquarters road which was built under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), official sources said.

Earlier, Khandu dedicated to the people of the district the new infrastructure of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Hawai in the presence of MP Tapir Gao, local legislator Dasanglu Pul, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering.

Addressing the students of the school, he advised them to try to become better every day.

"We're very particular about the smooth functioning of childhood care centres across the state. I strongly feel that early education of our children should be of great quality to provide them with a strong base," Khandu posted on X.

The chief minister while expressing delight over the beautiful school campus lauded the efforts of the local MLA.

Spread on more than 22 acres, this school is going to be a game changer for the region's students as good infrastructure will have a positive impact on their education, Khandu said in another social media post. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for giving a new boost to education infrastructure across the country.

The chief minister also inaugurated the upgraded Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) at Amliang and released the in-house magazine of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas of Arunachal Pradesh, 'Arohi - The Ascent 2023-24'. He also interacted with the VKV officials on the occasion.

"VKV officials during the interaction raised certain issues. I have assured them full support of the government. Together we have to build an educated, self-reliant and inclusive Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu posted on X.