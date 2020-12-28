Arunachal CM Pema Khandu launches first of its kind e-Calendar-2021

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Sunday launched the e-Calender for the year 2021, the first of its kind in the entire country. Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the e-Calender in the presence of Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, state BJP President Biyuram Wahge besides, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the Assembly for bringing out the e-calendar, Khandu appreciated the step as being 'innovative' and lauded the Speaker for bringing various reforms aimed at making Arunachal Assembly environment friendly.

"The e-Calendar is first of its kind with textual and pictorial descriptions of all the local, restricted and national holidays besides important days and events," the chief minister said. "It will also serve as window to the Arunachal's cultural diversity with the e-app containing information on people and its land," he added.

Informing on various initiatives taken to boost technological interventions in the state, the Chief Minister informed that Arunachal Assembly had earlier adopted E-Vidhan to make the Assembly paperless. "We cannot run away from technology. We must increase its utilisation for the development to pick up pace and to improve people's lives," he added.Earlier the Speaker also spoke on the occasion, an official communiqué informed.

