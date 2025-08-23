Arunachal CM rolls out SPICE formula for Panchayat empowerment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced a comprehensive reform agenda for strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state, unveiling the state’s new Sustainable, Participatory, Inclusive, Comprehensive, Empowerment ‘SPICE’ formula.

Taking to social media, Khandu said that the government is committed to empowering grassroots democracy ‘like never before’, ensuring that village-level institutions take the lead in shaping local development.

Under this reform framework, the chief minister informed in a post on X, that the state government has devolved all 29 subjects listed in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution to Panchayats, giving them wider authority to plan and implement developmental schemes at the community level.

Highlighting the scale of empowerment, Khandu noted that budget allocations for PRIs have risen by 308% in the past four years, signalling a strong financial commitment to rural governance.

In addition, 10% of the state’s own tax revenue has been earmarked exclusively for Panchayati Raj Institutions, enabling them to function with greater autonomy and efficiency, he said.

Also Read: 'Made mark with his pro-people governance', PM Modi greets Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on his birthday

Also Watch: