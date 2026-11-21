OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address concerns over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), alleged corruption in highway projects, a Supreme Court-directed CBI enquiry and indigenous rights during his three-day visit to the state from November 20 to 22.

In a statement, APCC general secretary Kon Jirjo Jotham said Shah's visit should deliver concrete decisions and time-bound commitments rather than remain limited to ceremonial engagements.

On SUMP, the Congress sought written assurances that the proposed 11,200 MW project would not proceed against the wishes of affected indigenous communities. It also demanded the suspension of disputed pre-feasibility activities until proper consultations and independent assessments were completed.

The party expressed concern over protests and the reported deployment of security personnel in the Siang region, and called for a review of arrests, FIRs and alleged excessive force against protesters. It also urged Shah to meet representatives of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum and affected communities.

The Congress further demanded independent technical and financial audits of the Arunachal Frontier Highway and Trans-Arunachal Highway projects, along with investigations into alleged irregularities in tendering, land acquisition and construction.

Referring to the Supreme Court's April 6, 2026, judgment in the Save Mon Region Federation case, the party sought an update on the CBI's preliminary enquiry into public works contracts awarded between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025.

It also urged the Centre to outline measures to resolve the Manipur crisis, rehabilitate displaced families, strengthen border security and curb illegal arms networks.

On the China-India border, the APCC sought details of surveillance, strategic connectivity and infrastructure development in vulnerable areas. It also called for protection of remote border villages and indigenous populations.

The party further sought an update on the implementation of the April 2023 Assam-Arunachal boundary agreement covering 123 disputed villages and stressed the need to protect customary land rights and traditional institutions under Article 371H.

It also urged the Centre to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls did not exclude eligible voters, particularly those living in remote villages.

The Congress said Shah's visit should provide an opportunity for direct engagement with affected communities and address the state's unresolved concerns.