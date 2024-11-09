Arunachal: DBT-APSCS&T CoE Hosts Nature Workshop in Kimin, Empowering Students in Conservation

ITANAGAR: The DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development located in Kimin recently organized a two-day "Nature Orientation Workshop cum Study Camp" on November 7-8, 2024, with financial assistance from Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The day was held on the very picturesque CoE campus in Kimin, where 48 students and 8 teachers took an active interest and were keen on delving into this concept.

It integrated young minds with the environment through theoretical sessions and outdoor activities. The camp was designed to supplement classroom knowledge with real-time exploration. The entire exercise was spread across lectures, discussions, field trips, and activities that encouraged observation, documentation, and conservation practices. Through all these activities, students acquired skills that are quintessential for appreciating and understanding natural ecosystems, inspiring them to develop as responsible stewards of the environment.

Sessions were conducted, led by various speakers, such as the sessions conducted by Dr. B. K. Tyagi, former Scientist-F of Vigyan Prasar, and Pankaj Kumar Baruah, a senior teacher at Kaliabor Higher Secondary School, Assam. Enrichment was provided to the participants in terms of enormous expertise on biodiversity and fruitful conservation strategies toward suitable interaction with the environment.

The introduction of the various topics through demonstrative and very interactive activities went beyond awakening their curiosity and extended their cognitive scales much further on the interconnectedness of life and natural resources.

The workshop started on 7th November itself with an inaugural ceremony addressed by Tage Tatung, APCS, ADC Kimin, in the presence of Dr Debajit Mahanta, Project Director, and several other scientists and staff from the CoE. Students and teachers participated in a number of learning activities during the two-day workshop, bringing in a new look at conservation and the sustainable use of bioresources.

The event concluded on 8 November with a valedictory function, where certificates and study kits were given to participants as a token of their participation and dedication. The workshop has created a long-term impact not only for students but also for the teachers, imbuing a sense of responsibility towards nature and a more intrinsic love for sustainable development.

This event serves as a wonderful example for proving how nature-oriented educational programs can empower future generations to actively contribute in the preservation of the environment and the practices of sustainability.