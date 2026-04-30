Arunachal: DC directs strict action, seeks report submission on drugs in Lower Subansiri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme on Wednesday directed all departments to ensure the timely execution of pending action points and asked the anti-drug squad to immediately submit the long-pending report on drug victims and their parents during the 18th district-level NCORD committee meeting held at Ziro, the district headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by the DC in her capacity as chairperson of the committee, focused on strengthening coordinated efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the district.

It was attended by committee members, police officials, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi.

Reviewing earlier recommendations, the DC expressed concern over gaps in implementation and issued strict instructions for departments to expedite pending tasks. She emphasized the need for better coordination among stakeholders to effectively address the growing drug menace. During the meeting, representatives from the education sector highlighted the urgent need for parental awareness programmes and sought improved access to official circulars to better guide students.

Also Read: Arunachal police rescue three missing girls, nab minor boy