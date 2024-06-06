Arunachal: DDSEs blame lack of subject teachers for poor performance in exams

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) of East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts in Arunachal Pradesh have blamed lack of subject teachers for the poor performance by students in Class 12 CBSE examinations this year. The DDSEs stated this when All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union’s (AAPSU) IPR secretary Tate Tayam met both of them separately to discuss and find out the causes of the poor performance by the students in the examination.

During the meetings, the AAPSU leader was told by the DDSEs that the schools in both the districts are running without TGTs and PGTs, which led to the poor performance in examinations by the students.

Tayam suggested to them to strictly implement 70 percent attendance by the students, and said that students with less than 70 percent attendance should not be allowed to appear in examinations. “The AAPSU will discuss with the director of education, the education secretary and the education commissioner regarding the lack of subject teachers in the schools of the two districts for early resolving the matter,” Tayam said.

He quoted the Pakke-Kessang DDSE as saying that “there are no regular PGTs and TGTs in the district and the schools are running with the help of Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh Yojana teachers.” The AAPSU leader also urged the DDSEs to completely prohibit the use of mobile phones in school campuses. He also urged the DDSEs to give more importance to elementary education.

