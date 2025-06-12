Arunachal: Dead Body Found Near Lekhi Bridge in Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A dead body was discovered near the riverside close to Lekhi Bridge at Borum in Naharlagun, on Wednesday afternoon, prompting immediate police action. Upon receiving the information, a team from Papu Hills Police Station reached the spot and conducted an inquest.

An election card found on the deceased helped establish his identity as Nikhil Biswas (75), son of Jogesh Biswas, and a resident of Dalimabari village under Raha Police Station in Nagaon district of Assam, Naharlagun superintendent of police Mihin Gambo informed. The body has been shifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, for medico-legal formalities.

Also Read: Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju slams malpractices affecting Frontier Highway project

Also Watch: