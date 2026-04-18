Arunachal Delimitation Panel Demands 5 Lok Sabha Seats, 90-Member Assembly, and 33% Women's Reservation

The Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC) has urged the Centre, the Election Commission of India, and the Delimitation Commission to factor in Arunachal Pradesh's strategic location, vast geographical terrain, and the need for 33 per cent women's reservation while undertaking the delimitation exercise in the state.

The committee, headed by former MP Takam Sanjoy, said these considerations should form the core basis for redrawing both Assembly and parliamentary constituencies, given the state's sensitive geopolitical position and its national security importance.

Key Demands: More Seats, Greater Representation

Formed recently as a pressure group, the ADDC is advocating for constitutional and legislative amendments that would significantly enhance Arunachal Pradesh's political representation.

Specifically, the committee is pushing for an increase in Lok Sabha seats from the current two to five, an expansion of Rajya Sabha representation to two seats, and an increase in the state's Legislative Assembly strength from the existing 60 seats to 90 seats.

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