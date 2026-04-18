Arunachal Delimitation Panel Demands 5 Lok Sabha Seats, 90-Member Assembly, and 33% Women's Reservation

The Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC) has urged the Centre, the Election Commission of India, and the Delimitation Commission to factor in Arunachal Pradesh's strategic location, vast geographical terrain, and the need for 33 per cent women's reservation while undertaking the delimitation exercise in the state.
The committee, headed by former MP Takam Sanjoy, said these considerations should form the core basis for redrawing both Assembly and parliamentary constituencies, given the state's sensitive geopolitical position and its national security importance.
Formed recently as a pressure group, the ADDC is advocating for constitutional and legislative amendments that would significantly enhance Arunachal Pradesh's political representation.
Specifically, the committee is pushing for an increase in Lok Sabha seats from the current two to five, an expansion of Rajya Sabha representation to two seats, and an increase in the state's Legislative Assembly strength from the existing 60 seats to 90 seats.
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In a proposal that carries strong symbolic weight, the ADDC suggested that the five proposed parliamentary constituencies be named after Arunachal Pradesh's major rivers — Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap.
The committee said this would better reflect the identity, geography, and voice of what it described as a neglected but strategically significant region of the country.
The ADDC also welcomed the broad political consensus around implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in both state Assemblies and Parliament, describing it as a "historic political initiative."
The committee noted that women in Arunachal Pradesh have traditionally had limited participation in socio-political spheres, and argued that the reservation would be particularly impactful in empowering women across the Northeast.