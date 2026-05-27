Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein Hails Modi’s 12 Years in Office, Credits PM for NE’s Growth

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office and praised his leadership and governance.

In a social media post, Mein said India had witnessed significant progress over the past decade through various welfare and development initiatives, including programmes related to financial inclusion, healthcare, housing and support for farmers.

He said Arunachal Pradesh had also seen accelerated growth in connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism and digital access, while adding that the Prime Minister's vision had strengthened development and opportunities in the Northeast.

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