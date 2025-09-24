Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein interacts with shopkeepers, traders on benefits of GST

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday interacted with shopkeepers and traders at Naharlagun near here, and highlighted the benefits, processes, and compliance aspects of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

When GST was implemented, the indirect tax revenue of Arunachal Pradesh was Rs 270 crore. Today, it has reached Rs 1,900 crore and an increase of 700 per cent, Mein said while leading the Next-Gen GST Prachar Abhiyaan at G-Extension market. He said the number of GST taxpayers has also increased from just over 7,000 in 2017 to nearly 18,500 by mid-2025.

This increase is due to wider digital access, simplified registration processes, and efforts to bring small businesses into the formal economy, the Deputy CM said.

Terming the GST as ‘One Nation, One Tax’, Mein said earlier there were many different tax systems. There was a time when Arunachal Pradesh citizens would get upset or shocked just by the mention of the word ‘tax’.

He praised the Narendra Modi-led government for implementing the GST.

