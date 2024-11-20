Arunachal: East Siang Police Arrests Man for Vandalizing Statues in Komlighat

PASIGHAT: A 30-year-old man has been arrested by East Siang Police for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of statues at Komlighat, the culturally significant place at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident that occurred on the night of November 15 has raised a concern regarding how secure public property and cultural heritage are in this region.

The accused Ojing Gaduk of Jarku in Pasighat is reported to have been intoxicated during the alleged act. It is being reported that Gaduk desecrated statues of the Adi tribe, which are on display in various traditional attires.

The statues were of significant cultural value and were found damaged in the alleged incidents, it is being reported that the accused defaced and vandalized them.

A case was filed by M/S JB Constructions, the contractor who had installed the statues, under PSGT PS Case No. 139/2024. The case led to a charge made under sections 329(3) and 324(5) BNS of the Indian Penal Code besides Sec. 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act. The PDPP Act specifically deals with offenses caused by the deliberate destruction or damage to public or government property.

The East Siang Police acted swiftly on the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ayup Boko confirmed that the accused was nabbed within 24 hours of the incident. On 16 November, the police apprehended Ojing Gaduk, a day after the complaint was filed. He was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Pasighat the next day where he was sent to judicial custody.

Speaking on the seriousness of the offense, DySP Boko said, "Vandalism of public property is a serious crime with resultant legal consequence." He again described the importance of public cooperation to sustain the sanctity of public places and cultural heritage. "We urge the people to exercise their civic duty and help retain community assets for everyone's good," he added.

The vandalized statues hold great cultural importance for the Adi tribe, one of the prominent indigenous groups in Arunachal Pradesh. The statues represent the traditional wear and practices of the Adi people, thus they are not just mere artworks but representations of the tribe's heritage and identity. The destruction of such statues is not only vandalism but also disrespect to the community's culture.

Residents and community leaders have expressed outrage over the incident, asking for increased vigilance and stricter legal actions to protect cultural landmarks and public property. "These statues represent our culture, our identity, and our heritage," says a local Adi community leader. "Damaging them is a blow to the very fabric of our society.