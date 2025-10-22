Arunachal: Elephant Attack Kills Two Villagers in Tirap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Two people were killed in an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, police said.

The incident took place in Namsang village on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Tanen Nocte (46) and Nanthok Hodong (45), an official statement said.

A team of officials, including the range forest officer, medical personnel, and the police, rushed to the spot.

Forests and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang, who is also the local MLA, visited the village on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Deomali Additional Deputy Commissioner B Tawsik said the administration is coordinating with the Forest Department to ensure relief measures are extended to families of the deceased and to explore preventive measures to avert such incidents in future. This was the fourth human fatality caused by wild elephant attacks in the Deomali area this year.

