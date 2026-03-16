Arunachal Fashion Week Opens in Naharlagun, CM Pema Khandu Announces Rs 25 Crore Sericulture Package

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans' Movement at Naharlagun near Itanagar on Saturday, announcing a Rs 25 crore package for the state's sericulture sector and a proposed Creative Economy Cell in the Chief Minister's Office to provide end-to-end support for artists and creative professionals.
The eight-day event, organised by the state Textile and Handicrafts Department, marks the five-year milestone of the Artisans' Movement — an initiative aimed at connecting traditional weavers, designers and young creative professionals while building a structured ecosystem for indigenous textile enterprises. It will conclude on March 21 with Cultural Heritage Day and an awards night.
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Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh produces nearly 69 metric tonnes of eri, muga, and mulberry silk annually, generating employment for over 34,000 people across approximately 500 sericulture villages. The government has proposed five new initiatives in the sector, including a Young Silk Weaver Skill Development Initiative to encourage the next generation of artisans.
The proposed Arunachal Creative Economy Cell in the CMO will help connect artists and designers with national and global markets, the Chief Minister said.
Khandu noted that over 1.5 lakh women are organised into nearly 16,000 self-help groups under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (AsRLM), many of whom are engaged in weaving and handicrafts — underlining the centrality of women to the state's textile economy.
The inaugural programme featured a textile and tribal fusion installation showcasing Arunachal's diverse weaving traditions alongside contemporary design interpretations. Over 23 designers and more than 50 models participated on the opening day, with weavers and designers presenting collections blending traditional textiles with modern fashion.
Participants included Mibi Bagra, Mobang Darang, Zenith Khonjuju, Ralte Ellie Perme Miwu, Wangmu Bapu, Jyoti Dada, and Nang Angie Namchoom, along with a weaver presentation by Jiyi Ete. The session also featured a handloom brand showcase by Pamcose by Risha Tok and a special fashion sequence by ATURTO-ORI.
A multi-floor design and lifestyle exhibition featuring handloom collections, designer wear, jewellery, home décor, and artisan craft displays has opened at Interior Park, Naharlagun, and will run throughout the week.
State Textile and Handicrafts Commissioner Nyali Ete said the fashion week aims to create a more organised market ecosystem for indigenous textile products and give greater exposure to artisans and young designers.