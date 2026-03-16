Arunachal Fashion Week Opens in Naharlagun, CM Pema Khandu Announces Rs 25 Crore Sericulture Package

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans' Movement at Naharlagun near Itanagar on Saturday, announcing a Rs 25 crore package for the state's sericulture sector and a proposed Creative Economy Cell in the Chief Minister's Office to provide end-to-end support for artists and creative professionals.

The eight-day event, organised by the state Textile and Handicrafts Department, marks the five-year milestone of the Artisans' Movement — an initiative aimed at connecting traditional weavers, designers and young creative professionals while building a structured ecosystem for indigenous textile enterprises. It will conclude on March 21 with Cultural Heritage Day and an awards night.

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