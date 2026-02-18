Arunachal Forest Minister Wanki Lowang urges Plantation Drive; end to Jhum Cultivation

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Arunachal Pradesh Forest Minister Wanki Lowang on Monday urged the people of the state to launch a massive plantation drive and abandon the age-old practice of jhum cultivation to address one of the state’s major challenges — the water crisis.

“Rampant felling of trees has led to a water crisis across the state, and if this continues, we could face a major disaster in the coming days,” Lowang said while delivering the chief guest speech at the 51st Central Oriah Celebration held at the General Ground in Longding.

He added that the Oriah festival offers an opportunity for people to pay rich tribute to nature and expressed gratitude to the organisers for hosting the festival in such a grand manner. MLA Thangwang Wangham, serving as Chief Patron of the event, also extended his greetings and urged the community to preserve their traditional and cultural values so that future generations can learn from them.

The welcome address was delivered by Wangnyem Wangsu, president of the Celebration Committee. Guests were welcomed with the beating of the log drum, known as kham in the Wancho language. A traditional group dance performed by women from Niaunu and Zedua, dressed in vibrant traditional attire, was a visual treat for the crowd, which included some foreign visitors.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik also extended warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in general and to the Wancho community in particular on the joyous occasion of the Oriah Festival. He expressed hope that the festival would strengthen emotional bonds, reinforce the spirit of brotherhood, and usher in peace, prosperity, and harmony. In his message, the Governor noted that festivals are jubilant expressions of joy, compassion, and shared humanity. Tribal festivals, in particular, preserve age-old legends, traditions, and ancestral wisdom, passing them on to future generations.

Celebrated to seek the blessings of Almighty Rangwa for a bountiful harvest, the Oriah Festival fills the Wancho community with hope and pride while safeguarding its rich cultural heritage. The festival nurtures respect for elders, strengthens bonds within and across communities, and brings people together to celebrate and rejuvenate the vibrant traditions of the Wancho people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Almighty Rangwa bestows His choicest blessings upon all, bringing happiness, good health, and prosperity to every home,” the Governor said in his message.

