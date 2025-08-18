Arunachal: Former AAPSU President Takam Tatung Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Former president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Takam Tatung, passed away on Saturday at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), near here, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 43.

Born on June 12, 1982, Tatung began his leadership journey as head of the student body of Government Higher Secondary School, Naharlagun (1999–2002), later serving as games and sports secretary of AAPSU (2002–2004) before rising to become its president in 2009–2012. He continued to lead the apex student body as chief from 2012–2014.

He was also the founder president of the Arunachal Colleges’ Forum (ACF) and made notable contributions to student welfare and community causes.

Apart from his student union activism, Tatung was an accomplished Karateka, winning several gold medals and receiving the State Gold Medal in Sports (2005) for his achievements.

He is survived by his wives and seven children.

Also Read: ISRO Space Laboratory Inaugurated At Mechuka School In Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: