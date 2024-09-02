Arunachal: Former Cabinet minister Medi Ram Dodum passes away at 69

Itanagar: Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Medi Ram Dodum died on Sunday morning due to prolonged illness, his family members said. Six children and grandchildren survive Dodum, 69. The Congress leader was known for his contribution in the horticulture and fisheries sectors during his tenure as a minister.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the death of Dodum, hailing him for his impactful leadership. We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cabinet Minister, Medi Ram Dodum, on September 1. He was a dedicated public servant with a legacy of impactful leadership and warmth, Khandu said in a post on X. His adventurous spirit and commitment to public service will be remembered by all who knew him... My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well-wishers. Om Shanti, he added. Dodum started his political innings in 1984 when he contested the Doimukh-Sagalee assembly seat as an independent candidate, but without success.

He joined the BJP in 1986 and later switched to the Congress in 1988. He successfully contested the Bameng assembly seat in 1995 and served as deputy minister of horticulture before being elevated to cabinet rank in the same ministry, including the fisheries portfolio, in 1996.

Dodum was also involved in framing the by-laws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979, and was instrumental in forming the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA). State Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik also condoled the demise of Dodum, stating that in his demise the state has lost a veteran political leader and a great philanthropist.

Conveying shock and grief over his demise, Parnaik said that Dodum made immense contributions towards the socio-economic development of the people and the state in various capacities during his long and distinguished political career. He was an eminent social activist, who worked tirelessly towards the welfare of women and youth, he said.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and admirers of Dodum, the governor offered prayers for strength for them to bear the irreparable loss and also for eternal peace of the departed soul.

