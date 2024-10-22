Arunachal: Free Crash Course for APPSCCE Aspirants Launched in Tawang

TAWANG: A free crash course coaching program for aspirants of the 2-Tawang ST Assembly Constituency was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, for the ensuing Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations (APPSCCE). The initiative is sponsored by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering.

Prominent dignitaries on the rolls of events for the formal opening included Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Commander of the Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput, Superintendent of Police Dr. DW Thongon, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, Secretary General of TMEs Kesang Norbu, Tawang Unit MMT President Pema Chowang, NPP Tawang District President Phurpa Lama, and Chairman of Tawang Lamps Dorjee Norbu, MLA Namgey Tsering.

Additionally, two faculty members from the city of Pune would be conducting the coaching program. One out of them has cleared the UPSC Mains thrice while the other one cleared UPSC CPOs recently.

Namgey Tsering made it clear that such self-help efforts should not be initiated for nothing, as basically, financial constraints are reasons why some people, or in this case, some candidates, do not get proper coaching. He came clear that discipline and punctuality are the most important things and urged that this coaching programme will make aspirants succeed in their civil services and army, police forces, among others.

Brigadier VS Rajput and DC Kanki Darang also participated in the occasion and promised that every encouragement will be given to the district's young talents.