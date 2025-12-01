Arunachal: GOC-in-C, K.T. Parnaik discuss border security, veterans’ welfare

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) to discuss a wide range of issues, including border security, welfare of ex-servicemen, and other matters concerning the army’s engagement with the state government.

Lt Gen Tiwari was accompanied by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

During the meeting, Parnaik stressed the government’s commitment to enhancing capability, strengthening infrastructure, adopting advanced technologies, promoting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and safeguarding the welfare of soldiers and veterans.

He underscored that a strong, secure, and progressive India not only strengthens national stability but also upholds the ethical use of emerging technologies and reinforces humanitarian values globally, the statement said.

Conveying the goodwill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor commended the Eastern Army Commander for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, fostering close relations with local communities, and adopting a collaborative approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

The programme aims at the comprehensive development of select villages in mission mode through a multi-pronged strategy, identifying and developing key economic drivers based on local, natural, human, and other resources.

Parnaik said the goodwill built by the Indian Armed Forces has significantly contributed to the economic well-being of border residents while simultaneously strengthening national security in these sensitive regions.

The governor also urged the Army Commander to conduct ex-servicemen rallies regularly across different parts of the state, given the challenging terrain.

He further emphasized the need to ensure the active participation of Veer Naris, acknowledging their sacrifice and their important role in the veteran community, according to the statement. Veer Naris are the widows of soldiers who gave their lives in service to the nation.

