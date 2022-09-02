Arunachal government steps up efforts to rescue missing Everester

A CORRESPONDENT



SEPPA: The state government on Thursday deployed around 34 army personnel, 60 porters and three local mountaineers for a foot-based search and rescue mission following the missing reports of Everester Tapi Mra and his aide Niku Dao.

Mra and his companion have been reportedly missing for the past seven days when he was on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam in the East Kameng district. According to the reports, the district administration has also engaged a medical team and two advanced light helicopters and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner PA Polumatla informed that due to the inclement weather, the search and rescue operation was not possible. And therefore, on Thursday the team left for the foot-based search and rescue. He sought assistance from the Indian Army who has deployed one officer from 11 Para (SF), one JCO and 16 Other Ranks officials, one JCO and 10 others officials from Arunachal Scouts, 10 (ten) members from 7 Dogra Regiment.

The medical team will set up its base in Longchu village and ambulances at Veo village. Meanwhile, five satellite phones will be used for constant communication. Around 60 porters have been arranged for supporting the foot insertion team, ration, bedding, mountaineering equipment mobilization.

"The foot-based SAR team is being led by Captain Longjam Posy Singh of 11 PARA (SF) comprising 34 personnel along with three mountaineers from East Kameng and Kra Daadi districts," the DC informed.

