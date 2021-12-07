Arunachal Governor BD Mishra extends Armed Forces Flag Day greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Monday extended his warm greetings to the members of the gallant Indian Armed Forces on the special occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day. He expressed his hope that the day would further reinforce the goodwill of the people of the country towards the brave armed forces personnel.

The Governor, in his message, said that the men in uniform have been courageously fighting for the defence of the nation and many of them have made the supreme sacrifice since our Independence.

"It is for honouring their gallantry that we observe December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country. This day provides us an opportunity to salute the brave and gallant heroes of our Armed forces and also discharge our obligation of supporting the good cause of looking after the families of the brave hearts, martyrs, disabled comrades-in-arm and the Vir Naris," he said.

"On this day, I appeal to my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to express our appreciation for the patriotism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors. We as a nation have adopted this as our national responsibility and we are doing it zealously as a sacred duty," the Governor said in his message.

