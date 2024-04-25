Arunachal Governor, CM congratulate state herbal medicine expert for Padma Shri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik has congratulated Yanung Jamoh Lego on being conferred with the Padma Shri award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of herbal medicine and agriculture.

The Governor said that it is a proud moment for all Arunachalis and added that the award will go a long way in the revival of traditional herbal treatment practices, which have been passed down by our forebears.

He also stated that "the prestigious award to Lego is an honour to our indigenous herbal medicine experts, whose healing practices are safe, effective, and ethically practiced.".

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Yanung Jamoh Lego on being awarded Padma Shri.

"May you continue serving people with the same dedication and passion. My best wishes," Khandu said in a social media post.

Hailing from East Siang district, Lego, a former deputy director in the state agriculture department, has been treating patients suffering from life-threatening diseases for the last three decades through ancient herbal practices. Serving people through a traditional system of treatment, she has revived the healing practices of the Adi community in the Siang belt, Khandu said.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards for the year 2024, including the Padma Shri award to the state's medicinal herbalist Yanung Jamoh Lego, at the Civil Investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday in the presence of the Vice President, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and other dignitaries.

