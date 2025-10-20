Arunachal Governor flags off ‘Ziro Honour Run’ to salute 1962 war heroes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday flagged off the 'Ziro Honour Run', organized by the Army to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1962 India-China war.

Starting the run from Central Dree Ground in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, Parnaik said the event symbolized unity, endurance, and patriotic spirit, according to an official statement.

Paying homage to the 1962 war heroes, he remembered Rifleman Neelam Tebi, who lost his life in the conflict.

Encouraging Arunachal Pradesh's youth to dream beyond boundaries, Parnaik highlighted India's upcoming role as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and aspirations for the 2036 Olympics, urging young athletes to aim for global excellence and become torchbearers of the tricolour.

The governor also called for collective resolve against social evils such as alcoholism and drug abuse, advocating discipline, education, and healthy living. He emphasized that sports are vital for nation-building, teaching resilience, humility, and courage.

Parnaik interacted with the participants of the recently concluded Shaurya Motorcycle Rally, lauding such initiatives for strengthening civil-military harmony. Later, he presented medals and cheques to the winners of the 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km runs.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 800 runners, including Army, Air Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, NCC cadets, students, and civilians from across the state and other parts of the country. Nearly 100 female runners participated across categories.

In the 21 km competition, Tekeshwar Kurmi won the men's (under 30) category, while Samir Kolye won the men's (50 years and above) category. Makakmayum was the winner of the women's (under 30) category.

