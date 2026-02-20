Arunachal Governor K. T. Parnaik donates over 150 books to Oju Mission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: K. T. Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday donated more than 150 library books to children of Oju Mission at Lok Bhavan here, encouraging them to cultivate regular reading habits and dream big.

As part of his philanthropic initiative, the Governor handed over a diverse collection of books aimed at nurturing curiosity, values and imagination among young readers.

The collection included Amar Chitra Katha titles, books on inspiring personalities and Indian freedom fighters, illustrated editions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, Panchatantra tales, works on inventions and discoveries, and stories of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Interacting warmly with the children, Parnaik emphasized that books are lifelong companions that expand knowledge, strengthen character and open doors to new opportunities.

He expressed hope that access to quality reading material would inspire the children to pursue continuous learning and grow into responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.

Chairperson of Oju Mission, Ratan Anya, attended the programme along with teachers, social workers and the children.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for his generous and compassionate gesture, stating that the donated books would greatly benefit the children of the Mission.

