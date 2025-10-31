Arunachal Governor K. T. Parnaik Greets Nation on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik has extended warm greetings to the people of the state and the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31.

He said the day serves as a reminder of the iron will, unwavering patriotism, and visionary leadership of the great freedom fighter, who earned the revered title of the Iron Man of India.

In his message, Parnaik said Sardar Patel was one of the most nationalistic leaders of India's freedom movement and the architect of modern India, who united more than 560 princely states to build a strong and united nation.

"His foresight, determination, and administrative acumen laid the foundation for India's unity and integrity. His life continues to inspire us to rise above differences and work towards the greater good of the nation," the Governor said.

As the country observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, he urged citizens to rededicate themselves to the values Sardar Patel stood for - national unity, integrity, discipline, and selfless service.

"The best tribute we can offer to Sardar Patel is to preserve the unity of our country, strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, and contribute to building a strong, secure, and inclusive India," he said, adding, "May the ideals of Sardar Patel guide our thoughts and actions as we strive towards a Viksit Bharat."

