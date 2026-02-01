Arunachal: Governor K T Parnaik greets people on Idu Mishmi Reh festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the state, especially the Idu Mishmi community, on the auspicious occasion of Reh, and prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being of all.

In his message, the governor said the sacred festival should invoke divine blessings and spread the timeless values of love, peace, harmony, and fraternity across society.

He offered prayers to the divine mother Nanyi Inyitaya, seeking her choicest blessings for all.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's rich socio-cultural heritage, Parnaik said the traditions, rituals, deep harmony with nature, and unique languages and dialects of the tribal communities from the very foundation of the state's social fabric.

Also read: Arunachal: Parnaik calls for whole-of-nation approach to secure NE