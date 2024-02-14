Arunachal Governor Lt. Gen. K T Parnaik extends Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K T Parnaik extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the annual ethno-cultural festival of the Singpho community. He expressed his hope that the folk-dance festival will promote the socio-cultural growth of every community in the state. In his message, Parnaik said that Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi is rich in traditional expression and offers a window to ancient Singpho folklore. The rituals during the celebration have always helped in building warm social relationships and interaction, which leads to harmony and oneness amongst the people. “I am sanguine that this festival will continue to facilitate carrying forward the treasured age-old generation-to-generation handing over of the baton of cherished ethos and memorable good old glories of the land,” he said.

