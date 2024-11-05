Arunachal Governor Meets with West Bengal Counterpart

ITANAGAR: Governor K.T. Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh paid a visit to the Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, at Raj Bhavan in West Bengal.

During this visit, Governor Parnaik explained elaborately the cultural scenario of Arunachal Pradesh and cooperation possibilities.

Governor Parnaik spoke about the cultural mosaic of Arunachal Pradesh, with 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes. Every tribe has its very own customs, language, and traditions, forming this rich cultural richness of the state. He proposed opening a cultural and educational exchange between Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal but now much on youth-to-youth exchanges. According to Parnaik, such an exchange would only lead to greater mutual understanding between the two states further cementing the bond of people of the two states in question.

Governor Parnaik also shared with the audience a long relationship between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, particularly pointing out the role of the Ramakrishna Mission, one of the most respected charitable organizations based at Belur Math. He said that since its inception, the Ramakrishna Mission has played a vital role in the education and health sectors of Arunachal Pradesh, providing much-needed services and support to numerous people all over the state.

Notably, Patnaik said the people of Arunachal Pradesh do respect West Bengal as is known from the sound celebrations of West Bengal State Foundation Day at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar which annually attracts thousands of people in its attendance.

The discussion further extended to the recent development of infrastructure, education, and tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. Governor Parnaik invited Dr. Bose to visit Arunachal Pradesh at his convenience to witness these developments and experience the region's natural beauty and diverse culture. He showed a keen interest in visiting Arunachal Pradesh and expressed his desire to visit soon.

The wife of the state governor, Anagha Parnaik, accompanied him on a visit to the site.