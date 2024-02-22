Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Advocates Merit-Based Recruitment in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: In a crucial gathering at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on February 22, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)'s Chairman, Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, and members Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Ms. Rosy Taba met with Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.). They talked about important things like how competitive exams are done, the rules they follow, and how to judge fairly.
The Governor talked about how important the Commission's work is. He said we need to pick the best people for jobs to make a strong 'Viksit Arunachal,' and this is part of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. He stressed that we need to hire based on merit to keep the civil service's quality and honesty.
The Governor gave advice to the Chairman and members. He said they should make real changes to make sure that hiring is only based on merit. He pointed out how important it is to have regular annual competitive exams. He said this would help candidates prepare and help pick the best people for open jobs.
Saugat Biswas, the APPSC's Secretary, was also at the meeting. He talked about all the efforts being made to make government institutions work better through clear and fair hiring practices.
Talks dove deeper into the rules that make sure evaluations are fair and prejudice-free. Governor Parnaik urged the Commission to choose ways that advance diversity and inclusion, opening doors for candidates from all walks of life.
With a focus on enhancing the APPSC's hiring methods towards principles of fairness, transparency and merit-based selection, the meeting ended. Hopes are high that these efforts will make a real difference to the growth and success of Arunachal Pradesh, matching the larger goal of a 'Viksit Bharat.'
Talks sought to strengthen fairness, openness, and merit-based recruitment in the APPSC. The Governor's advice stressed the importance of connecting the commission's actions with Arunachal Pradesh's bigger development picture. This included the contribution a trained and capable civil service can make to these aspirations. The meeting ended by promising to set in motion real steps. The aim was to guarantee that the commission helps to create a capable and smooth-running administrative structure for the state.
