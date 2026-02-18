Arunachal: Governor Parnaik calls for collective responsibility to keep Itanagar clean

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday emphasized the importance of keeping the state capital clean and called on citizens to actively share responsibility for maintaining a tidy and healthy Itanagar.

Chairing a review meeting at the Lok Bhavan here on cleanliness and civic amenities, Parnaik urged residents to respect public spaces, practise hygienic habits and willingly contribute towards the cost of essential services delivered by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), an official statement said.

He stressed the need for the judicious utilization of IMC funds and called for the active involvement of corporators in the planning and implementation process.

Parnaik underlined that corporators must take responsibility for mobilizing public cooperation to maintain cleanliness and ensure adherence to civic duties.

Expressing concern over the upkeep of the cremation ground, the Governor noted that authorities must maintain it with dignity and respect for the sentiments of the people.

He said authorities must maintain proper records, conduct regular maintenance and ensure responsible management to keep the facility clean, orderly and accessible to all.

Highlighting the city's visual and environmental appeal, he said authorities should develop the road from Donyi Polo Airport to the capital city as a green corridor that reflects the rich flora and fauna of Arunachal Pradesh.

He advised the Urban Development Department, the Itanagar Capital Region district administration and the IMC to work jointly to achieve this goal.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta suggested that all institutions and departments coordinate their efforts.

Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Pandey made a presentation on waste disposal, sanitation activities and remedial measures to further improve civic amenities under the IMC.

Mayor Likha Nari Tadar shared her vision of a plastic-free capital city and called for cooperation from all sections of society.

