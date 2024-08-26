Arunachal Governor Parnaik greets people on Janmastami evening

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Sunday conveyed his good wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Janmastami. He expressed his hope that the pious occasion will inspire right conduct amongst all and help them achieve their goals in life.

In his message to the people on festival evening, the governor said that Janmastami commemorates the sacred day when Lord Krishna, the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudev to deliver the people of Mathura from the tyranny of King Kansa. This festival is among the most significant occasions, symbolizing the human effort to eradicate injustice and oppression. Janmashtami celebrates the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, offering the timeless message of "performing one's duty without attachment to the outcome" to all, Parnaik said in his message. This holy occasion also reminds us of the divine teachings in the 'Bhagavad Gita,' where the value of sacrifice for righteousness is honoured, he said. "May the occasion of Janmastami inspire one and all to imbibe Lord Krishna's message of love, compassion, and pluralism," the governor added in his message.

