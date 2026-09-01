Arunachal Governor Parnaik Urges Adi Community to Preserve Solung Traditions and Ancestral Wisdom

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday urged the Adi community to preserve and pass on its rich cultural traditions to younger generations, saying the Solung festival reflected their bond with nature, spirituality and ancestral wisdom.

In his message on the eve of Solung, Parnaik said the festival represented the socio-cultural and spiritual life of the Adi community and highlighted the importance of living in harmony with nature.

He urged elders to guide younger people in understanding and practising traditional customs to keep the community's cultural heritage vibrant.

The Governor also offered prayers for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity, invoking Kine Nane, Dadi Bote, Doying-Bote and other benevolent deities.

Solung is a major traditional festival of the Adi community associated with agriculture, thanksgiving and prayers for prosperity and a good harvest. The festival also brings communities together through traditional rituals and festivities.

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