Arunachal Home minister pitches for fencing of international borders

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has emphasized the importance of fencing the international borders of the frontier state. Natung, who called on union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, urged him to put fencing along the international border that the state shares with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan, to check insurgent activities and illegal cross border movements, officials said here. “Fencing over the international borders is the utmost priority of the northeastern state to check infiltrations, drug trafficking, insurgent activities, and illegal cross border movements,” Natung said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares 160 kilometers of border with Bhutan in the west, 1,080 kilometers with China in the north and northeast, and 440 kilometers with Myanmar to the east. Natung also briefed Shah about the augmentation of vigilance at the check gates of the state in the wake of the Bangladesh political crisis through strict checking of inner line permits and the recent linking of Aadhar cards with e-ILP. Natung submitted the package 2.0 action plan for troubled Tirap Changlang Longding (TCL) districts to the home minister, officials said.

“It is critical to consolidate TCL package 1.0 to augment immediate additional capabilities in the state police to strengthen its resources and infrastructures already raised in the TCL package,” Natung said. The basic components in the revised TCL 2.0 proposal would be infrastructure, mobility, and equipment, he added. Shah assured to look into the proposals submitted for a positive outcome, the officials added.

